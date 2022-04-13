Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Al Coleman, operational forces medical liaison at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, checks in with a sailor. Coleman, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I assist our ships and other operational units in any way possible. I coordinate care for serious cases and track service members until they return to duty.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

