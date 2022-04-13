Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Al Coleman, operational forces medical liaison at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, checks in with a sailor. Coleman, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I assist our ships and other operational units in any way possible. I coordinate care for serious cases and track service members until they return to duty.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7171217
    VIRIN: 220413-N-QA097-012
    Resolution: 1440x1572
    Size: 431.84 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    operational forces
    medical liaison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT