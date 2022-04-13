Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Chalonda Hobbs, a medical records technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s coding office, prepares to review a patient’s record. Hobbs, a native of Augusta, Georgia, says, “We support the providers with ensuring that medical conditions and treatments are accurately documented.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7171214
    VIRIN: 220413-N-QA097-010
    Resolution: 1828x1264
    Size: 379.45 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    technician
    records
    Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    coding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT