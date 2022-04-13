Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Chalonda Hobbs, a medical records technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s coding office, prepares to review a patient’s record. Hobbs, a native of Augusta, Georgia, says, “We support the providers with ensuring that medical conditions and treatments are accurately documented.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

Date Taken: 04.13.2022
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US