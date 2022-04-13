JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Chalonda Hobbs, a medical records technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s coding office, prepares to review a patient’s record. Hobbs, a native of Augusta, Georgia, says, “We support the providers with ensuring that medical conditions and treatments are accurately documented.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7171214
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-QA097-010
|Resolution:
|1828x1264
|Size:
|379.45 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
