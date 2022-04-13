Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Carla Barth, administrative assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Oral Surgery Clinic, coordinates an appointment with a patient. Barth, a native of Arnaudville, Louisiana, says, “I love working for our heroes. I am most often the first point of contact, and I try to give patients great service so they feel at ease.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7171215
    VIRIN: 220413-N-QA097-011
    Resolution: 1248x1686
    Size: 417.84 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    appointment
    Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Oral Surgery Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT