Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Carla Barth, administrative assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Oral Surgery Clinic, coordinates an appointment with a patient. Barth, a native of Arnaudville, Louisiana, says, “I love working for our heroes. I am most often the first point of contact, and I try to give patients great service so they feel at ease.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7171215
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-QA097-011
|Resolution:
|1248x1686
|Size:
|417.84 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
