Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Carla Barth, administrative assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Oral Surgery Clinic, coordinates an appointment with a patient. Barth, a native of Arnaudville, Louisiana, says, “I love working for our heroes. I am most often the first point of contact, and I try to give patients great service so they feel at ease.” Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7) honors the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

Date Taken: 04.13.2022
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US