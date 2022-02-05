LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform during a concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:03 Photo ID: 7170861 VIRIN: 220502-N-WV624-2025 Resolution: 5451x3639 Size: 11.3 MB Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.