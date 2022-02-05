Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Musicians 1st Class Maia Rodriguez, left, from Cleveland, Ohio, Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, California, and Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, perform during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

