LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Musicians 1st Class Maia Rodriguez, left, from Cleveland, Ohio, Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, California, and Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, perform during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 00:03
|Photo ID:
|7170860
|VIRIN:
|220502-N-WV624-2045
|Resolution:
|4414x2947
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|FREMONT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT