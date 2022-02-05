Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 2 of 8]

    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Musician 1st Class Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, California, sings a solo during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7170858
    VIRIN: 220502-N-WV624-2042
    Resolution: 5130x3425
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US 
    Hometown: FREMONT, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    Madilyn Crossland

