Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 1 of 8]

    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Chief Musicians MIchael Webb, from Reston, Virginia, Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, and Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, come together to recognie the audience's applause at the end of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7170857
    VIRIN: 220502-N-WV624-2049
    Resolution: 5575x3722
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US 
    Hometown: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
    Hometown: RESTON, VA, US
    Hometown: WEBSTER, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.
    Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Sea Chanters chorus
    Michael Webb
    National tour
    Adam Whitman
    Caroline Evans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT