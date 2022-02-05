Navy Band visits La Crosse, Wisc.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Chief Musicians MIchael Webb, from Reston, Virginia, Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, and Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, come together to recognie the audience's applause at the end of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Viterbo University. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

Date Taken: 05.02.2022