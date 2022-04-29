Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - Commander, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM)
    announced Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, assigned to U.S. Naval
    Base Guam (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF), as Region Sailor of the Year.
    Bilon competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region
    Marianas for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the
    year. Bilon is originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon
    Sanchez High School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of
    Sailor of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to
    being recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to
    his day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant
    Command Fitness Leader.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7170744
    VIRIN: 220429-N-VV159-0008
    Resolution: 4371x2979
    Size: 912.82 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

