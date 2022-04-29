Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - Commander, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM)
announced Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, assigned to U.S. Naval
Base Guam (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF), as Region Sailor of the Year.
Bilon competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region
Marianas for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the
year. Bilon is originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon
Sanchez High School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of
Sailor of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to
being recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to
his day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant
Command Fitness Leader.
