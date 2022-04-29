NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - From left-to-right Master-at-Arms 2nd Class
Daniella Hernandiz, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, and
Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Alexis Tate conduct a morning briefing at the U.S.
Naval Base Guam Security Headquarters April 29. Commander, Joint Region
Marianas (CJRM) announced Bilon, as Region Sailor of the Year. Bilon
competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region Marianas
for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the year.
Bilon is
originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon Sanchez High
School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of Sailor of the
Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to being
recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to his
day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant Command
Fitness Leader.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7170742
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-VV159-0024
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|910.17 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT