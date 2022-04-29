Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - From left-to-right Master-at-Arms 2nd Class

Daniella Hernandiz, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, and

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Alexis Tate conduct a morning briefing at the U.S.

Naval Base Guam Security Headquarters April 29. Commander, Joint Region

Marianas (CJRM) announced Bilon, as Region Sailor of the Year. Bilon

competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region Marianas

for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the year.

Bilon is

originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon Sanchez High

School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of Sailor of the

Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to being

recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to his

day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant Command

Fitness Leader.

