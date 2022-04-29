Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - From left-to-right Master-at-Arms 2nd Class
    Daniella Hernandiz, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, and
    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Alexis Tate conduct a morning briefing at the U.S.
    Naval Base Guam Security Headquarters April 29. Commander, Joint Region
    Marianas (CJRM) announced Bilon, as Region Sailor of the Year. Bilon
    competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region Marianas
    for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the year.
    Bilon is
    originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon Sanchez High
    School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of Sailor of the
    Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to being
    recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to his
    day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant Command
    Fitness Leader.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7170742
    VIRIN: 220429-N-VV159-0024
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 910.17 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year
    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year
    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval base guam region sailor of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT