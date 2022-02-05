Naval Base Guam Sailor Named Region Sailor of the Year

Photo By Valerie Maigue | NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - Commander, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM) announced...... read more read more Photo By Valerie Maigue | NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - Commander, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM) announced Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF), as Region Sailor of the Year. Bilon competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region Marianas for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the year. Bilon is originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School. Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of Sailor of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to being recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to his day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant Command Fitness Leader. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) – Commander, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM) announced Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimi Lee Bilon, assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF), as Region Sailor of the Year.



Bilon competed against one other Sailor and will represent Joint Region Marianas for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the year.



“I would like to congratulate MA1 Bilon on his selection,” said NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett. “MA1 is a Sailor of high caliber that has made a tremendous impact to NBG’s mission and to the Navy. This achievement is a testament to his hard work and is truly a reflection of his commitment to our country.”



Bilon is originally from Dededo, Guam and is a 2004 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School. The husband and father of four, enlisted in the U.S. Navy a year after graduating from high school.



“I’m thankful that the sacrifices my family had to endure to get me here have been recognized,” Bilon said. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of my family, my leadership, and the hard work of my junior Sailors.”



Bilon was inspired to join the military after hearing his grandmother’s wartime stories and feels like he has come full circle serving at NBG. The NBG installation sits on what was formerly known as Sumay Village. Fondly referred to as the Pearl of Guam, it was a flourishing coastal town and a hub of commerce. On Dec. 8, 1941, bombs dropped by Japanese planes forced the residents of Sumay to flee the village. Those who stayed would be evacuated by Japanese soldiers and very little would be left of the village.



“My grandmother was a child during the Japanese occupation and spoke about how happy she was when the Navy and Marines liberated the island,” Bilon said. “Serving is my way of giving back and my gratitude for saving her and our family. A part of me represents her, so I always ensure I work hard and give it my best…Guamanians are patriotic and it is an honor to serve and represent the island.”



This year’s CNIC-wide competition comprises of 76 installations, nine regions, and eight other Sailors.



“MA1 Bilon is without a doubt deserving of this selection,” said NBG NSF Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master-at-Arms Travis Wharton. “He’s got a tough job but he is a true professional who succeeds daily. More importantly, his Sailors under him perform well and are motivated – it’s an example of his leadership.”

Prior to his selection, Bilon was named NBG Senior of Sailor of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter in Fiscal Year 2020 and went on to being recognized as NBG Sailor of the Year in December 2021. In addition to his day-to-day duties as a Master-at-Arms, he is also the NBG Assistant Command Fitness Leader.

“MA1 Bilon is a fantastic Sailor who has a passion for his job and a heart for his Sailors,” said NBG Security Officer Lt. Eliot Fiaschi. “His can-do attitude and the care he shows for his team make for a tremendous combination that every leader should strive to emulate. I’m truly blessed and extremely proud to have such and incredible person on my team … He will board against the best of the best the Navy has to offer – it’s a stiff competition, but I think MA1 will be our CNIC Sailor of the Year!”

Bilon said he is proud to be a “Guardian of the Fleet” and attributes his success to staying focused on his goals and maintaining his core values.



“During challenging tasks, I remind myself that I am resilient and must be the example for my peers and junior Sailors,” Bilon said. “I encourage other Sailors to set goals and seek mentors that will challenge you, always maintain a willingness to learn, and most importantly inspire and lead others to do the same.”