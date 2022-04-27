World War II paratroop reenactors float down toward their landing zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A total of 17 reenactors jumped from two WWII-era C-47 Skytrains that had also dropped paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7170578 VIRIN: 220427-F-JW079-1052 Resolution: 2279x3000 Size: 808.45 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt [Image 6 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.