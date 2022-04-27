WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt

The C-47 Skytrains Tico Belle (top) and Placid Lassie approach their drop zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The two planes were among those used to drop troops on Normandy for D-Day during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
04.27.2022
05.02.2022
|Location:
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
