    WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt

    WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The C-47 Skytrains Tico Belle (top) and Placid Lassie approach their drop zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The two planes were among those used to drop troops on Normandy for D-Day during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    VIRIN: 220427-F-JW079-1007
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    History
    WWII
    NMUSAF
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing

