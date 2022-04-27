Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt [Image 4 of 6]

    WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    World War II paratroop reenactors float down toward their landing zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A total of 17 reenactors jumped from two WWII-era C-47 Skytrains that had also dropped paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

