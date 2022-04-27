WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt

World War II paratroop reenactors float down toward their landing zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A total of 17 reenactors jumped from two WWII-era C-47 Skytrains that had also dropped paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7170577
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-JW079-1049
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|966.51 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
