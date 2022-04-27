World War II paratroop reenactors jump from Tico Belle, a C-47 Skytrain, on April 27, 2022, over the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The aircraft, a veteran of the D-Day invasion, then landed on the runway behind the museum and was on display until its departure the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7170576 VIRIN: 220427-F-JW079-1032 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 848.29 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII planes drop paratroopers over Wright-Patt [Image 6 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.