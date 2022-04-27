Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan

Scott Martzke, emergency manager for the Michigan National Guard discusses the benefits of Straits Shield 22 at the Little Bear East Arena at St. Ignace, Mich., April 27, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan National Guard, and other agencies joined together at Straits Shield 22 to improve the effectiveness multiagency response plans and Sault region maritime security plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

