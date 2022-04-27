Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan [Image 14 of 14]

    Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan

    ST. IGNACE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Scott Martzke, emergency manager for the Michigan National Guard discusses the benefits of Straits Shield 22 at the Little Bear East Arena at St. Ignace, Mich., April 27, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan National Guard, and other agencies joined together at Straits Shield 22 to improve the effectiveness multiagency response plans and Sault region maritime security plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:57
    This work, Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard supports Coast Guard, Federal, State and local agencies for Mackinac active shooter exercise

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Michigan
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Straits Shield 22

