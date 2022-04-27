Scott Martzke, emergency manager for the Michigan Army National Guard and Mike Kasper, emergency manager for Mackinac County, pose for a portrait in front of the Little Bear East Arena at St. Ignace, Mich., during exercise Straits Shield 22, April 27, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan National Guard, and other agencies joined together at Straits Shield 22 to improve the effectiveness multiagency response plans and Sault region maritime security plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:57 Photo ID: 7170553 VIRIN: 220427-Z-SB203-0337 Resolution: 5659x3773 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ST. IGNACE, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.