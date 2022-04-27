Scott Martzke, emergency manager for the Michigan Army National Guard discusses the benefits of Straits Shield 22 with Capt. Andrew Layton, deputy state public affairs officer for the Michigan National Guard, during an exercise press briefing at the Little Bear East Arena, St. Ignace, Mich., April 27, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan National Guard, and other agencies joined together at Straits Shield 22 to improve the effectiveness multiagency response plans and Sault region maritime security plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:57 Photo ID: 7170554 VIRIN: 220427-Z-SB203-0350 Resolution: 5712x3213 Size: 2.79 MB Location: ST. IGNACE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.