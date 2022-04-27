Federal, State, and Local Entities team up for Straits Shield 2022 in Northern Michigan

A U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard’s 112th Aviation Regiment, Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility, provides overwatch for a simulated active shooter incident on Lake Huron during exercise Straits Shield 22, April 27, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan National Guard, and other agencies joined together at Straits Shield 22 to improve the effectiveness multiagency response plans and Sault region maritime security plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

