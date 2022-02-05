220502-N-TO573-1087 IONIAN SEA (May 2, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ramilio Uzunov, from Cedro Wolley, Washington, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, reinstalls the automatic direction finder antenna fairing on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

Date Taken: 05.02.2022
Location: IONIAN SEA
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.