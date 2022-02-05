220502-N-TO573-1107 IONIAN SEA (May 2, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Brett Brodin, from Los Angeles, assigned to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, cleans the aft canopy deck of an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7170432 VIRIN: 220502-N-TO573-1107 Resolution: 4603x3280 Size: 870.93 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.