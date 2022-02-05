220502-N-CY569-1035 IONIAN SEA (May 2, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jonathan Black, from Crocker, Missouri, teaches an indoctrination class on electrical safety aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7170426 VIRIN: 220502-N-CY569-1035 Resolution: 3973x2644 Size: 900.17 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.