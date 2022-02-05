220502-N-TO573-1004 IONIAN SEA (May 2, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Kareen Smith, from Freeport, New York, stacks a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle in a repair locker aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7170429 VIRIN: 220502-N-TO573-1004 Resolution: 3977x3010 Size: 907.56 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.