West Point, N.Y. – A cadet from a U.S. Military Academy team completes a low crawl under barbed wire during the 53rd annual Sandhurst competition at the U.S. Military Academy, April 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cadet Hannah Lamb)
|04.29.2022
|05.02.2022 12:54
|7170091
|220429-A-KF670-006
|2048x1366
|683.46 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|6
|1
