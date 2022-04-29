West Point, N.Y. – A cadet from a U.S. Military Academy team completes a low crawl under barbed wire during the 53rd annual Sandhurst competition at the U.S. Military Academy, April 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cadet Hannah Lamb)

