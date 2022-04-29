Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition (Day 1) [Image 2 of 6]

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition (Day 1)

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Kyle Osterhoudt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    West Point, N.Y. - Forty-eight teams from around the world compete in the 53rd Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point, New York, April 29, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Osterhoudt, USMA)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:54
    Photo ID: 7170084
    VIRIN: 220429-A-CL008-108
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sandhurst Military Skills Competition (Day 1) [Image 6 of 6], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

