    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53rd Annual Sandhurst Competition at the U.S. Military Academy [Image 5 of 6]

    53rd Annual Sandhurst Competition at the U.S. Military Academy

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    West Point - The U.S. Military Academy hosted the 2022 Sandhurst Competition, April 29-30, 2022, West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army Photo By Cadet Thomas Hannah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:54
    Photo ID: 7170087
    VIRIN: 220429-A-KF670-005
    Resolution: 7470x4982
    Size: 19.23 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Annual Sandhurst Competition at the U.S. Military Academy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Sandhurst
    West Point NY

