West Point - The U.S. Military Academy hosted the 2022 Sandhurst Competition, April 29-30, 2022, West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army Photo By Cadet Thomas Hannah)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7170087
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-KF670-005
|Resolution:
|7470x4982
|Size:
|19.23 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Annual Sandhurst Competition at the U.S. Military Academy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
