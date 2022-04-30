USAFA Edges Out In 53rd Annual Sandhurst Competition

West Point, N.Y. – The U.S. Air Force Academy took 1st place, with the U.S. Army Gold team coming in 2nd during the 53rd annual Sandhurst competition between April 29-30 at the U.S. Military Academy.



This year, Sandhurst incorporated all-new locations, activities, and events, including international teams and Army ROTC teams from across the country. The competition is an opportunity to show off the strengths and partnerships between the United States and its strongest allies.



“Working alongside our allies is not only a privilege but also a pleasure, and it is great to have everyone back,” said West Point Department of Military Instructor, British Army Maj. Graham Sweetman. “This was my first year as the officer in charge at Sandhurst, and I was totally impressed at the collective efforts of the staff here at West Point.”



On April 29th, 48 teams from 34 academies and 13 international countries participated in various events testing mental and physical readiness. Judges graded teams on 18 categories, including marksmanship and physical and mental strength challenges such as a crucible, zodiac boat race, and a 27-mile ruck march.



While Sandhurst pushed cadets to compete and overcome a vast amount of rigorous obstacles and events, it also provided a platform for cadets to build camaraderie and strengthen relationships with our ally nations.



"Through forging partnerships, making friends, having a good time with fair, hard competition, I think everyone leaves here happy,” said Sweetman.



Although it is important for teams to do well on day one, it sets the standard for other teams who are still in the running and have a chance of moving up in the standings.



Day two consisted of a series of weapon ranges and a culminating high-speed gauntlet of obstacles known as the “Crucible.”



In the hours following the final event, the competitors all gathered at Jefferson Hall to receive awards for their performances during the competition, where the United States Air Force Academy received the first place award.



"Just keeping the team's composure and energy throughout the whole 36 hours was probably the most important part," said USAFA Squad Leader Cadet 1st Class Ryan Graff. "Everyone performed like they should and even exceeded in some areas where we thought we were gonna have some struggles...it was a good time.”



USMA Gold took second place overall, remaining humble and grateful for the hard-fought competition brought against them, and already have their crosshair centered on reclaiming the top title in 2023.



“It doesn't really matter to our team that we came in second,” said Class of 2023 USMA Gold Team Leader Cadet Ben Lockey. “Our team is mainly underclassmen…We are going to have the same team next year invigorated and ready to win it next year.”



Greece received both the Sandhurst International Cup for 1st place International team and the Marksmanship Award for being the most lethal squad with the highest weapons qualification during the competition.



The University of North Georgia received the Sandhurst ROTC Cup for 1st place Army ROTC team.



The USMA Black team received the Physical Endurance Award for the team with the fastest ruck time.



2nd lieutenant Riccardo Grassi, a cadet at the Italian Army Military Academy, received the Tom Surdyke Leadership Award for best squad leader.



“Sandhurst strengthens relationships with our allies and partners to foster multi-national cohesion and interoperability,” Sweetman said. “Sandhurst showcases the tenacity and grit of future Army leaders across the world.”

