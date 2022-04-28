LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories

Little Rock Air Force Base senior leaders, civic leaders and community partners participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 28, 2022. The $32 million project will construct two three-story permanent party enlisted dormitories to house 136 E-1 to E-4 military personnel in single occupancy dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

