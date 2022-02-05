LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories

Alongside civic leaders and community partners, Little Rock Air Force Base senior leaders broke ground on its newest construction project during a ceremony on April 28.



The $32 million project will construct two three-story permanent party enlisted dormitories to house 136 E-1 to E-4 military personnel in single occupancy dorms.



Col. Angela Ochoa, the installation and 19th Airlift Wing commander, said the dormitory project is a testament to the combined efforts of both military and community partners coming together to improve the quality of life for Airmen at Little Rock AFB.



“What I see here today is a community that has come together, both civic leaders and community partners, Airmen, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers … it took everyone working together to ensure that our Airmen have the best quality of life,” Ochoa said during her opening remarks.



Standard modules will contain four bedrooms, each with a personal bathroom and closet, and a shared living area and kitchen space.



The scope also features common areas within the facilities to include a lobby, gathering and activity spaces, management office, and a large laundry room for residents.



Additionally, goals in the design of the new facilities included optimizing energy efficiency, sustainability, low maintenance, durability, and operability.



“At the end of the day, we’re asking our Airmen to give their lives in our nation’s defense,” Ochoa said. “This is the first place many of our young Airmen will live, and the message we want to send is that we are appreciative of their service and are dedicated to giving them the best quality of life and dormitories possible.”



Construction is expected to begin in May with a projected occupancy goal of October 2023.

