A row of shovels and hardhats is placed at the site of a new dormitory construction project during a groundbreaking ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 28, 2022. The $32 million project will construct two three-story permanent party enlisted dormitories to house 136 E-1 to E-4 military personnel in single occupancy dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories
