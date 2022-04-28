Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories [Image 3 of 4]

    LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks project during a groundbreaking ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 28, 2022. The $32 million project will construct two three-story permanent party enlisted dormitories to house 136 E-1 to E-4 military personnel in single occupancy dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7169676
    VIRIN: 220428-F-HC995-1044
    Resolution: 4522x3009
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB breaks ground on new Airmen dormitories [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Groundbreaking
    LRAFB
    Dormitories

