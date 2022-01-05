U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Lowe passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Kenneth Bibb during an inactivation ceremony for the 385th Air Expeditionary Group on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 1, 2022. The 385th AEG is responsible for the airlift of over 120,000 refugees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:09 Photo ID: 7169532 VIRIN: 220501-Z-LB784-0004 Resolution: 7788x5192 Size: 23.45 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.