U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Lowe passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Kenneth Bibb during an inactivation ceremony for the 385th Air Expeditionary Group on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 1, 2022. The 385th AEG is responsible for the airlift of over 120,000 refugees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony
