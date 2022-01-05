U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Meyer awards the Gallant Unit Citation to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick McLaughlin on behalf of the 385th Air Expeditionary Group during an award ceremony on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 1, 2022. The GUC has only been awarded 5 times in it’s history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:08 Photo ID: 7169529 VIRIN: 220501-Z-LB784-0000 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.85 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.