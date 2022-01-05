U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Naske assumes command of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a change of command ceremony on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 2, 2022. Naske has over 2,700 flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

Date Taken: 05.01.2022
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony