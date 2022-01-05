Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Naske assumes command of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a change of command ceremony on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 2, 2022. Naske has over 2,700 flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:09
    Photo ID: 7169531
    VIRIN: 220501-Z-LB784-0003
    Resolution: 6425x4283
    Size: 18 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

