U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick McLaughlin relinquishes command of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a change of command ceremony on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 2, 2022. McLaughlin was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 08:09
|Photo ID:
|7169530
|VIRIN:
|220501-Z-LB784-0001
|Resolution:
|7469x4979
|Size:
|22.22 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group During Inactivation Ceremony
