PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) prepare to moor pierside at Diamantina Pier at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 28, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 23:35 Photo ID: 7169306 VIRIN: 220428-N-HV737-1071 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PERTH, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Moors at Diamantina Pier, HMAS Stirling, Australia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.