PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) cast off a mooring line as the submarine departs from alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and shifts to Diamantina Pier at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia April 28, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 23:35 Photo ID: 7169305 VIRIN: 220428-N-HV737-1045 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PERTH, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Moors at Diamantina Pier, HMAS Stirling, Australia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.