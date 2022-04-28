Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Moors at Diamantina Pier, HMAS Stirling, Australia [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Springfield Moors at Diamantina Pier, HMAS Stirling, Australia

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) – Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Joshua Kerr, from Spring Valley, Illinois, a search-and-rescue swimmer assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), observes line handling procedures as the submarine departs from alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia April 28, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    USS Springfield
    HMAS Stirling

