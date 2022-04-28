USS Springfield Moors at Diamantina Pier, HMAS Stirling, Australia

PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) – Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Joshua Kerr, from Spring Valley, Illinois, a search-and-rescue swimmer assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), observes line handling procedures as the submarine departs from alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia April 28, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

