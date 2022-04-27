Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lifeliners [Image 4 of 4]

    Lifeliners

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims speaks with Spc. Melanie Garcia and Pfc. Lucero Najera, Headquarters and Headquarter Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as they pull security in their field footprint Apr. 27, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Ky. “It’s important that we’re out here doing large-scale combat operations training,” said Sims. “It’s great to actually have a division out in the field because we haven’t done that in so long and this is the first division that has done it.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifeliners [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

