Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims speaks with Spc. Melanie Garcia and Pfc. Lucero Najera, Headquarters and Headquarter Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as they pull security in their field footprint Apr. 27, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Ky. “It’s important that we’re out here doing large-scale combat operations training,” said Sims. “It’s great to actually have a division out in the field because we haven’t done that in so long and this is the first division that has done it.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|04.27.2022
|05.01.2022 18:23
|7169163
|220425-A-FG611-1021
|6720x3950
|2.6 MB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|0
|0
