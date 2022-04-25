Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greeting [Image 1 of 4]

    Greeting

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims is greeted by Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during his visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Apr. 25, 2022. Joined by Division Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, Sims focused on the real-world training conducted by the 101st during Operation Lethal Eagle II to observe firsthand the execution of the division-wide exercise and gain insight into how FORSCOM could better release training guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
