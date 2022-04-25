Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Observing [Image 2 of 4]

    Observing

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, alongside 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp and 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” Command Sgt. Maj. Leonard Zawisza, observe the live fire exercise conducted by Able Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Curahee,” 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” Apr. 25, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. During his visit, Sims focused on the real-world training conducted by the 101st during Operation Lethal Eagle II to observe firsthand the execution of the division-wide exercise and gain insight into how FORSCOM could better release training guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 18:23
    Photo ID: 7169161
    VIRIN: 220425-A-FG611-1002
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observing [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Greeting
    Observing
    Blue Spaders
    Lifeliners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethal Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT