Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, alongside 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp and 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” Command Sgt. Maj. Leonard Zawisza, observe the live fire exercise conducted by Able Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Curahee,” 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” Apr. 25, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. During his visit, Sims focused on the real-world training conducted by the 101st during Operation Lethal Eagle II to observe firsthand the execution of the division-wide exercise and gain insight into how FORSCOM could better release training guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7169161 VIRIN: 220425-A-FG611-1002 Resolution: 5404x3603 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Observing [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.