Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, with Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), runs through Leadership Professional Development lanes, hosted by the Soldiers of Viper Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment “Blue Spaders,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” Apr. 27, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. A former Fort Campbell and 1-26 “Blue Spader” Soldier himself, Sims is proud of his former unit and their performance during Operation Lethal Eagle II. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7169162 VIRIN: 220425-A-FG611-1013 Resolution: 6228x4152 Size: 4.23 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Spaders [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.