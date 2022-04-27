Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Spaders [Image 3 of 4]

    Blue Spaders

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, with Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), runs through Leadership Professional Development lanes, hosted by the Soldiers of Viper Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment “Blue Spaders,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” Apr. 27, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. A former Fort Campbell and 1-26 “Blue Spader” Soldier himself, Sims is proud of his former unit and their performance during Operation Lethal Eagle II. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Blue Spaders [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lethal Eagle

