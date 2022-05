U.S. Air Force service members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, carry a weighted dummy on a stretcher during the 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 1, 2022. Service members participate in remembrance for Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

