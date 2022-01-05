Photo By Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw | U.S. Air Force service members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw | U.S. Air Force service members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, carry a weighted dummy on a stretcher during the 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 1, 2022. Service members participate in remembrance for Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw) see less | View Image Page

Weighing heavily in the hands of Airmen who have been running for miles, a coin is passed for 24 hours from hand to hand. It's not heavy in its physical weight but rather heavy in its symbolism of ultimate sacrifice. These 24 hours of remembrance and honor mark the 11th Annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Challenge at the 182nd Airlift Wing, in Peoria, Illinois on April 30-May 1, 2022.



“This challenge is a way for us to remember the fallen, honor the living, and support members and their families in times of adversity” states Tech. Sgt. Justin Cupples, a tactical air control party specialist with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron.



The challenge coin holds a local connection to Jacob Frazier, a TACP specialist from the 169th ASOS, who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003.



“Every year for the duration of the 24 hours there is a member that carries the Sgt Frazier coin” states Staff Sgt. Herrmann, a TACP specialist with the 169 ASOS. “The coin is something tangible that reminds us of the sacrifices of our fellow TACPs who gave the ultimate sacrifice”



Over 150 people participated in the challenge this year with a total of 1,045 miles completed.



“It means a lot to the TACP community to see the support from our wing and civilians, in our efforts of honoring and supporting our fallen” states Staff Sgt. Hauter, a TACP specialist with the 169 ASOS.