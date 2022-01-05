Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run

    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run

    Photo By Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw | U.S. Air Force service members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National...... read more read more

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Weighing heavily in the hands of Airmen who have been running for miles, a coin is passed for 24 hours from hand to hand. It's not heavy in its physical weight but rather heavy in its symbolism of ultimate sacrifice. These 24 hours of remembrance and honor mark the 11th Annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Challenge at the 182nd Airlift Wing, in Peoria, Illinois on April 30-May 1, 2022.

    “This challenge is a way for us to remember the fallen, honor the living, and support members and their families in times of adversity” states Tech. Sgt. Justin Cupples, a tactical air control party specialist with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron.

    The challenge coin holds a local connection to Jacob Frazier, a TACP specialist from the 169th ASOS, who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003.

    “Every year for the duration of the 24 hours there is a member that carries the Sgt Frazier coin” states Staff Sgt. Herrmann, a TACP specialist with the 169 ASOS. “The coin is something tangible that reminds us of the sacrifices of our fellow TACPs who gave the ultimate sacrifice”

    Over 150 people participated in the challenge this year with a total of 1,045 miles completed.

    “It means a lot to the TACP community to see the support from our wing and civilians, in our efforts of honoring and supporting our fallen” states Staff Sgt. Hauter, a TACP specialist with the 169 ASOS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:38
    Story ID: 419712
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run, by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run
    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    24-hour
    Wynndermere Shaw
    TACP Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT