U.S. Air Force service members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in the final event of the 11th annual the 24 hour TACP challenge run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 1, 2022. Service members participate in remembrance for Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7169132 VIRIN: 220501-Z-UY850-1304 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.04 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.