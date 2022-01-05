Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run

    11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, carries a squadron flag during the 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 1, 2022. Service members participate in remembrance for Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7169130
    VIRIN: 220501-Z-UY850-1187
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    Air Force
    182nd

