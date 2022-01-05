U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, carries a squadron flag during the 11th annual the 24-hour TACP challenge run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 1, 2022. Service members participate in remembrance for Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier who was killed in action near Geresk, Afghanistan in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

