CNIC Fire Academy Graduation

220429-N-VP266-1094 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander Navy Installation Command, pose for a photo holding graduation certificates, proceeding a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.

