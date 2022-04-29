220429-N-VP266-1094 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander Navy Installation Command, pose for a photo holding graduation certificates, proceeding a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7169129
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-VP266-1094
|Resolution:
|5703x3208
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC Fire Academy Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
