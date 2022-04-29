Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation [Image 3 of 5]

    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    220429-N-VP266-1070 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Simone Evanson, assigned to Naval District Washington Fire Emergency Services Academy, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, commandant, Naval District Washington, during a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:26
    Photo ID: 7169127
    VIRIN: 220429-N-VP266-1070
    Resolution: 3613x2581
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Fire Academy Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation
    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation
    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation
    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation
    CNIC Fire Academy Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Fireman
    Annapolis
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT