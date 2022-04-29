220429-N-VP266-1070 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Simone Evanson, assigned to Naval District Washington Fire Emergency Services Academy, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, commandant, Naval District Washington, during a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7169127 VIRIN: 220429-N-VP266-1070 Resolution: 3613x2581 Size: 5.91 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC Fire Academy Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.