220429-N-VP266-1014 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, commandant, Naval District Washington delivers remarks during a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7169125
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-VP266-1014
|Resolution:
|4424x3160
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC Fire Academy Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
