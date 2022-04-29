CNIC Fire Academy Graduation

220429-N-VP266-1082 ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jared Pace, assigned to Naval District Washington Fire Emergency Services Academy, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Capt. Bryon Smith, commanding officer, Navy Reserve Commander Navy Installation Command, during a ceremony for the Navy Reserve CNIC Fire Emergency Services Fire Academy Graduation class of 2022. During the ceremony, seven U.S. Navy Sailors were given the status of firefighters.

